(Bloomberg) -- The commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said they accept the cease-fire with Turkey and would do what they can to abide by its terms.

General Mazloum Abdi, who’s offer was alluded to in Donald Trump’s widely-lampooned letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the cease-fire was “as a result of the great support provided by all world powers to the Syrian Democratic Forces.”

He said the arrangement was limited to areas between the border towns of Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad and the SDF would not accept a Turkish occupation of Syrian territory, according to a translated summary of Abdi’s televised comments provided by the Rojava Information Center

