(Bloomberg) -- US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo plans to defend a government trade investigation that is disrupting the domestic solar market and reassure anxious lawmakers that potential tariffs imposed in the case won’t exceed 200%.

Raimondo, who is set to testify on her department’s budget before a Senate panel Wednesday, plans to say the probe is following a set process that doesn’t allow consideration of climate change, supply chains and other factors, according to talking points provided by the agency ahead of the hearing.

“We will implement whatever the law is,” the briefing memo said. “If Congress decides to change the law, we will implement that.”

The Commerce Department is probing allegations that Chinese companies are circumventing decade-old tariffs designed to prevent subsidized solar gear from flooding the US market by assembling the products in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. If the agency concludes tariffs are being circumvented, it could extend antidumping and countervailing duties to the companies’ operations in Southeast Asia.

A broad countrywide rate -- potentially 254.2% for China -- could apply to a few manufacturers that haven’t sought reduced company-targeted tariffs, according to government notices. At least 150 manufacturers have company-specific rates, and most have combined duties below 35%.

A rate over 200% “does not apply to the vast majority of solar imports and would typically apply only to uncooperative companies that cannot differentiate themselves from the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party,” according to Raimondo’s talking points. In most cases, most Chinese solar imports are currently subject to combined tariffs between 12% and 20%, the document said.

The government has until Aug. 30 to issue preliminary findings in the case, but the solar industry and its advocates are calling for a faster decision, citing a survey by an anti-tariff industry group that shows 83% of solar companies have reported canceled or delayed panels.

“We will conduct our assessment consistent with US law and with appropriate urgency to ensure a transparent process with a careful analysis that takes into consideration information from all sides,” the document said.

