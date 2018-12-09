1h ago
Commercial Bank of Qatar Obtains $750 Million for Refinancing
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Commercial Bank of Qatar raised $750 million from a syndicated loan to refinance and for general funding requirements.
The three-year senior unsecured term-loan facility paid a margin of 100 basis points above Libor, according to a statement. It was oversubscribed at $975 million.
Banks involved in the process:
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch
- Mizuho Bank
- Australia & New Zealand Banking Group
- Barclays Bank
- Citibank
- Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
- Standard Chartered Bank
- HSBC Bank Middle East
- UniCredit Bank
- Credit Suisse
- Doha Bank
- Morgan Stanley
- Erste Group Bank
