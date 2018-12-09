(Bloomberg) -- Commercial Bank of Qatar raised $750 million from a syndicated loan to refinance and for general funding requirements.

The three-year senior unsecured term-loan facility paid a margin of 100 basis points above Libor, according to a statement. It was oversubscribed at $975 million.

Banks involved in the process:

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • Mizuho Bank
  • Australia & New Zealand Banking Group
  • Barclays Bank
  • Citibank
  • Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
  • Standard Chartered Bank
  • HSBC Bank Middle East
  • UniCredit Bank
  • Credit Suisse
  • Doha Bank
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Erste Group Bank

