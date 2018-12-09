Commercial Bank of Qatar Obtains $750 Million for Refinancing

(Bloomberg) -- Commercial Bank of Qatar raised $750 million from a syndicated loan to refinance and for general funding requirements.

The three-year senior unsecured term-loan facility paid a margin of 100 basis points above Libor, according to a statement. It was oversubscribed at $975 million.

Banks involved in the process:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Mizuho Bank

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group

Barclays Bank

Citibank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered Bank

HSBC Bank Middle East

UniCredit Bank

Credit Suisse

Doha Bank

Morgan Stanley

Erste Group Bank

To contact the reporter on this story: Abbas Al Lawati in Dubai at aallawati6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net, Stefania Bianchi

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.