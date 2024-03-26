(Bloomberg) -- US banks are snapping up Treasuries at the fastest clip since the peak of pandemic-sparked worry swept markets in 2020. Strategists at RBC Capital Markets warn the torrid pace is likely to slow.

Commercial banks bought $103 billion of Treasuries and non-mortgage debt from federal agencies in the two-week period ended March 13, according to weekly holdings data compiled by the Federal Reserve. Analysts use this category to gauge demand for Treasury securities. It was the biggest two-week increase in percentage terms since June 2020, according to RBC.

“With deposit balances still elevated, loan growth slowing, and an approaching Fed cutting cycle, it makes sense for banks to begin adding higher yielding US Treasuries to asset portfolios,” Blake Gwinn, head of US interest-rate strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note. Still, given the extent of the two-week move, RBC analysts “think there might be something more mechanical impacting this data. As to what that that could be, we aren’t entirely sure.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s message last week at the wrap of policymakers’ two-day meeting was that it would be appropriate to lower rates at some point this year if price pressures continue to ease.

The fact that this surge in bank buying of Treasuries hasn’t sparked a reaction in the market seems to suggest, Gwinn added, that banks are likely buying low-duration Treasuries. He does expect that bank demand for Treasuries should generally continue in the median and long-term.

The bank buying was mostly by the largest US financial institutions, the data showed.

Earlier this week, strategists at TD Securities linked recent bank demand to Fed comments in support of slowing the central bank’s pace of shedding securities from its balance sheet through its quantitative tightening program.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said in early January that policymakers should start thinking about when and how they would begin tapering the QT program by reinvesting larger sums. Fed Governor Christopher Waller discussed the topic in a March 1 speech where he said he favored an increase in short-term Treasuries as a share of the central bank’s holdings.

Gwinn of RBC, however, wrote that “when banks truly start adding US Treasury duration, it is more likely to be in drips and drabs over a long-sustained period rather than a two-week spike.”

