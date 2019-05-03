Commercial Plane in River in Jacksonville After Going Off Runway

(Bloomberg) -- A commercial plane went into a river near Jacksonville, Florida, according to the city’s mayor.

All lives are accounted for, and teams are working to control jet fuel in the water, Lenny Curry said in a Twitter post. Local reports said the plane went off the runway.

