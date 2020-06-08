(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG and ABN Amro Bank NV are offering euro Additional Tier 1 notes, as declining costs help rouse a market suffering the slowest sales in seven years.

Investors quickly placed more than 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) of bids for the Commerzbank note, initially offered at about 7%. ABN Amro drew more than 5 billion euros of early bids for its bond, marketed at as much as 5.5%. Both lenders are selling perpetual notes first callable in 2025, according to people familiar with the offerings, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about them.

Marketwide yields on all-currency AT1s have fallen to 5.7% from almost 15% during the height of March’s coronavirus credit sell-off, based on a Bloomberg Barclays index, as central-bank support, government stimulus measures and easing lockdowns boost investor risk appetite. Banks are also taking advantage of regulatory relief that allows them to make greater use of the deeply subordinated bonds to bolster capital buffers.

READ MORE: European Bank Tier 2 Bond Sales Far Outstrip Moribund AT1 Sector

Commerzbank unveiled a 3 billion-euro AT1 issuance program last month. The bank sold its first AT1, in dollars, last year. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and Cooperatieve Rabobank UA have also recently said they may offer AT1s this year. The notes, also called CoCos, are the first bank bonds to take losses in a crisis.

Prior to Monday’s two offerings, Bank of Ireland Group Plc was the only European lenders to issue an AT1 since the March rout. Banks has instead stepped up sales of less risky, and cheaper, Tier 2 notes.

(Updates with order books in second paragraph.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.