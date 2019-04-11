(Bloomberg) -- Some Commerzbank AG labor representatives on the supervisory board are seeking to convene a meeting of the body to end talks about a tie-up with rival Deutsche Bank AG, according to people familiar with the matter.

Several labor representatives, fearing the loss of thousands of jobs, are so strongly opposed to a deal that they want to shoot it down at all costs, the people said. No extraordinary board meeting has been set yet, and there are questions as to whether opponents of a deal have enough support to schedule a vote, they said, asking not to be identified discussing the confidential information.

A spokeswoman for Commerzbank declined to comment on the plan for a meeting, which was reported earlier by Manager Magazin.

The potential takeover of Commerzbank by Deutsche Bank has drawn heavy criticism from labor representatives at both banks, who worry it may end up costing tens of thousands of jobs. Commerzbank Chief Executive Officer Martin Zielke has repeatedly reached out to staff to convince them that a merger may be a good option to increase market share quickly, while emphasizing that the outcome of the talks is open.

Shares of both lenders reversed gains on the news, with Commerzbank declining as much as 2.3 percent and trading 0.8 percent lower at 11:12 a.m. in Frankfurt. Deutsche Bank fell 0.5 percent.

Support from employees is important not least because labor representatives hold half the seats on the supervisory board. Some of the labor representatives at Commerzbank want to oust Zielke, Manager Magazin said, citing unidentified union-side directors.

It’s not clear whether the employee representatives on the supervisory board are unified in their opposition. One person briefed on the matter said they will vote as a bloc against a deal. Another indicated they would wait to see the actual proposal before making a decision.

The investor representatives on the supervisory board will likewise hold judgment until they see the deal plan, two people said.

If an extraordinary meeting of the supervisory board is set, labor representatives would need two majority votes -- one to get a motion on the agenda about ending the talks, and another to adopt it, one of the people said.

They could also try to keep the merger off the agenda for the annual general meeting of shareholders, currently scheduled for May 22, which could delay approval of a deal.

