(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG raised the amount of costs it expects to incur on the lender’s restructuring unveiled earlier this year.

The German bank now anticipates costs of “slightly above” 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), it said in a statement on Friday, announcing an agreement with the company’s works council on thousands of job cuts. The bank raised its cost estimate because it will book restructuring expenses of 225 million euros for retirement agreements that were expanded beyond the initial planning, it said.

“This money is well invested as it enhances our planning certainty for the implementation of the headcount reduction,” Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof said in the press release.

Knof presented a four-year turnaround plan in February that’s centered around cutting about a fifth of the lender’s costs and a quarter of its domestic workforce. At the time, he also promised to quickly reach agreement on the cuts with powerful works councils.

