Commerzbank AG downgraded its full-year profit outlook, marking the latest retreat by Chief Executive Officer Martin Zielke as he grapples with rock-bottom interest rates and increased competition.

The bank said consolidated net income for the full year will now probably be lower compared with 2018, down from an earlier target of a slight increase, the bank said as part of its third-quarter results presentation. The lender had previously lowered its revenue outlook and said interest rates and a higher tax rate this quarter will hurt earnings.

“The main reason for the adjustment was the uncertain macroeconomic environment, in particular the worsening global trade conflicts,” the bank said in the statement. “The further monetary policy easing announced by the European Central Bank in September and the resulting pressure on margins will also have a negative impact on earnings.”

Zielke in late September unveiled a new round of cost cuts as well as a fresh set of longer-term financial targets after successively scrapping most of the bank’s previous goals. Commerzbank has been hit by margin erosion through tough competition in its home market and negative interest rates set by the European Central Bank.

Several top investors and regulators have privately expressed skepticism about the latest turnaround plan, people familiar with the matter have said. In addition to promising to reduce the workforce by over 2,000, Zielke has also said he’s selling one of the company’s strongest profit engines, its Polish subsidiary mBank, while saying profitability will remain well below that of the competition for at least the next four years.

Commerzbank last week released preliminary results for the third quarter showing net income jumped 35% in the period as risk provisions and other costs declined. However, the corporate clients division, which has long been a particularly sore spot, continued to show a weak performance.

