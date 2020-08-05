(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG said it will post a loss this year as provisions to deal with souring loans surge, underscoring the challenges as the lender contends with a leadership crisis in the midst of the pandemic.

The bank, which previously predicted a full-year profit, said provisions for loans expected to sour amid a historic recession rose to 469 million euros in the second quarter. That’s the highest since 2013. For the full year, the bank now expects to set aside as much as 1.5 billion euros, up from 1.4 billion euros previously.

Commerzbank was plunged into disarray when Chief Executive Officer Martin Zielke and Chairman Stefan Schmittmann announced their resignations amid mounting calls from shareholders for deeper cost cuts. Hans-Joerg Vetter, who succeeded Schmittmann on Monday, will now have to find a CEO who can navigate the conflicting demands of stakeholders and put the lender on a more sustainable footing in the midst of the worst crisis the country has seen since World War II.

Commerzbank said bad loan provisions could reach between 1.3 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros this year. Even before it cut its outlook, analysts were expecting the bank to post a full-year loss of about 300 million euros.

Before Zielke quit last month, he was working on a radical overhaul that he was planing to present on the day he reported second-quarter results. That plan would have cut about a quarter of the workforce, closed as many as 80% of the branches, and shrunk its foreign presence while financing the restructuring by drawing down the capital cushion, Bloomberg has reported.

The appointment of Vetter, a former CEO of the regional lender Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, was opposed by Cerberus Capital Management, the most vocal critic of the bank’s leadership as of late. But with a stake of just around 5%, the U.S. private equity firm has a limited say in a company still controlled by the government following a bailout.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.