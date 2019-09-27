(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG is giving up a goal for higher revenue this year as an economic slowdown and lower interest rates force Chief Executive Officer Martin Zielke to accelerate cost reductions.

“Over the course of 2019, the market environment has continued to deteriorate further. This has been particularly evident in the corporate clients business,” the Frankfurt-based company said in a statement Friday. “The bank is therefore no longer anticipating a rise in underlying revenues for the year 2019.”

Commerzbank announced late Thursday that it appointed compliance head Bettina Orlopp as chief financial officer after incumbent Stephan Engels said earlier this month he will join Danske Bank A/S. Sabine Schmittroth was named head of human resources. Bloomberg previously reported the appointments.

Zielke is trying to reverse years of falling revenue and low profitability by focusing the bank on lending to individuals or corporations in its home market. But a slowing economy, trade conflicts and continued negative interest rates in Europe have undermined the plan and forced Commerzbank to announce more job cuts last week, as well as the sale of its majority stake in the Polish subsidiary MBank to pay for the restructuring.

Zielke has pledged to achieve a return on tangible equity of 4% in four years’ time and dividends at the current level. The bank’ stock plunged as much as 7.5% on the first trading day after the strategy announcement and several analysts have labeled the new measures as insufficient to address the bank’s problems.

Commerzbank fell 2.5% at 9:02 a.m. on Friday, extending losses this year to 10%.

Engels said he expects the return on tangible equity to be between 2% and 4% in the years to come, rising above 4% in 2023. He didn’t say if the bank still expects to make a profit in 2019, only saying in a Bloomberg TV interview that much depends on when the bank can book the restructuring costs of about 850 million euros. That in turn depends on when it can reach agreements with the works councils on the planned job cuts, he said.

Buffeted by intense competition in its home market and low interest rates that erode margins, Commerzbank has long struggled to achieve meaningful profitability. Its shares fell to a record low last month as Germany’s economic contraction and expectations for even lower interest rates threaten to undercut Zielke’s strategy.

Zielke had previously pledged average revenue growth of 3% a year, but has since walked back those expectations. In an announcement last week, the bank said it expected higher revenue “by 2023.”

“Negative interest rates, increasing regulation, a weaker economy and tough competition -- and on top of that social trends that call on banks to adopt a clear position: the challenges facing banks are enormous,” Zielke said in prepared remarks. “Revenue growth is challenging.”

(Updates with shares in sixth paragraph, CEO comment in last.)

To contact the reporters on this story: Steven Arons in Frankfurt at sarons@bloomberg.net;Nicholas Comfort in Frankfurt at ncomfort1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, Christian Baumgaertel, Ross Larsen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.