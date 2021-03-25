(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG is postponing its annual general meeting after supervisory board member Andreas Schmitz unexpectedly resigned, further deepening a leadership crisis at the German lender.

The delay “is due to the ongoing restaffing on the Supervisory Board,” the bank said in a statement on Thursday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report on Schmitz’s resignation. “The company aims to hold the AGM in the short term and publish the necessary election proposals with the invitation.”

Schmitz stepped down late Wednesday after some board members raised questions about the role of HSBC Holdings Plc’s German unit in a controversial trading strategy known as Cum-Ex while he was head of that unit, said people familiar with the matter. The people asked for anonymity discussing details of an internal meeting. The AGM was initially planned for May 5.

Schmitz was seen as a potential candidate to succeed Chairman Hans-Joerg Vetter, who left earlier this month over health reasons. The power vacuum leaves Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof without the backing of a strong chairman while he seeks to execute on an ambitious turnaround plan that Vetter helped develop.

Vetter’s departure and the exit of Schmitz as a potential successor has left Deputy Chairman Uwe Tschaege, the head of the bank’s works council, in charge of the highest governance body. As employee representative on the board, he also plays a key role in negotiations with management over job cuts.

Cum-Ex Deals

Schmitz ran the German unit of HSBC until 2015. A spokesman for that unit confirmed that it is one of several German banks targeted since 2016 in a probe of Cum-Ex trades, which took advantage of loopholes on dividend taxes to obtain duplicate refunds.

“The management board of HSBC Germany has always argued against a participation of the bank in so-called cum-ex transactions,” the spokesman said. The bank “didn’t intentionally participate in such deals where multiple refunds of capital gains taxes occurred.” He said HSBC Germany is fully cooperating with authorities in the probe.

Schmitz declined to comment, as did a spokesman for Commerzbank.

Under its new strategy, Commerzbank plans to slash a third of the domestic workforce, close almost half the retail branches and shutter roughly 30% of its foreign offices, in an effort to save 1.4 billion euros a year. Knof has promised to reach an agreement with the works council on the outlines of the cuts by May 5.

Commerzbank expects to post a second consecutive loss this year, in part because of restructuring costs. It also anticipates revenue to decline as it severs unprofitable client relationships.

