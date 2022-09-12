(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG is considering cutting more than 10% of its branches to curtail surging energy and wage costs, part of a strategy update that will be discussed by the German bank’s leadership later this month.

The Frankfurt lender’s main scenario currently includes lowering the branch target to 400 from 450, people familiar with the matter said. No final decision has been made ahead of Commerzbank’s annual strategy meeting on Sept. 28, where the issue will be discussed, they said.

Top managers will also present new growth plans at the meeting, which would require a substantial increase in spending, the people said, asking not to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Commerzbank has reached its current branch reduction target “earlier than planned,” a spokeswoman said by email. “Our entire focus is now on setting up and expanding digital channels” as well as launching the planned remote advisory centers, she wrote.

The moves would be the most significant changes yet to a strategy presented by Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof early last year that was focused on deep cost reductions. Since then, accelerating inflation forced Commerzbank to discard some expense targets while rising interest rates allowed it to lift the revenue outlook.

The prospect of higher revenue already prompted the lender to scale back planned job reductions. An investor presentation earlier this year showed it expects to cut 7,100 roles by the end of 2024, down from a target of 7,500 in the initial plan.

The new focus on growth opportunities also played a role in Commerzbank’s recent decision to keep the software of its digital banking unit Comdirect. The lender had been considering the move since the beginning of the year even though it meant forfeiting some savings, Bloomberg reported.

