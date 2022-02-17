(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG forecast a profit of more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) this year and said it plans to start returning some of that to investors again through dividends, as Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof’s turnaround gathers momentum.

Revenue rose 3.5% in the three months through December, compared with a decline expected by analysts, while costs fell, allowing the lender to post a higher-than-expected profit. The shares rose the most in more than three months.

Knof has pledged to restore profitability by cutting 10,000 jobs over four years and reducing costs by a fifth. While a trading rally provided a boost to revenue early in his plan, income from lending jumped 13% in the fourth quarter as the lender benefited from higher interest rates. That more than offset headwinds from unforeseen expenses, such as provisions at its Polish unit.

The result “increases our confidence that we will achieve our ambitious goals for 2024,” Knof said in the release. “For the coming years, we have decided on a clear capital return policy.”

Commerzbank rose as much as 6.8% in Frankfurt trading, the most since early November.

The bank plans to pay out 30% to 50% of net income in the coming years, with 30% anticipated for 2022, Commerzbank said. As part of his strategy, Knof had scrapped investor payouts, though analysts had been pushing the lender for more guidance.

Highlights from the results:

Commerzbank added that it expects higher income from both lending and fees in 2022 as business expands at its Polish subsidiary mBank. The country’s central bank has recently begun lifting interest rates, resulting in an improved lending outlook for domestic banks.

At the same, inflation pressures in the country forced the lender to raise its cost target for 2022 to 6.3 billion euros from 6.2 billion euros. Commerzbank said it’s “sticking to its cost-cutting path in Germany.”

The turnaround strategy has been hampered by unexpected expenses such as additional costs to meet a job cutting target and writedowns on a big IT project last year. Commerzbank has delayed another IT integration project, meaning tens of millions of euros in attached savings will only come through at a later date, Bloomberg News reported earlier this week.

The bank is currently in negotiations with labor unions about salary increases, with the recent spike in inflation having led to high demands from the unions. Commerzbank has also been putting aside more money for variable compensation to “give something back to the employees who did a great job” in 2021, Chief Financial Officer Bettina Orlopp said when presenting third-quarter results in November.

