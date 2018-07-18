(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG has embarked on what it calls a “fundamental reorganization” of its headquarters in an effort to speed up decision-making and innovation, according to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg.

The bank plans to replace traditional project teams with more flexible units called “clusters” where employees from different divisions work together on a product or service, according to internal communications obtained by Bloomberg. Product and service delivery will be divided into 15 “key areas” that will have a total of 53 clusters with as many as 150 employees each.

Chief Executive Officer Martin Zielke is leading a push to digitize processes and streamline operations in an effort to lower costs at the Frankfurt-based bank. The overhaul resembles a model introduced by Dutch lender ING Groep NV in 2015, including at its German subsidiary ING-Diba. ING had a return on equity of 9.8 percent in 2017 and a cost-to-income ratio of 55.5 percent, compared with 0.5 percent and 77.3 percent, respectively, for Commerzbank.

“The management board has approved a project aimed at fundamentally reorganizing group headquarters,” Chief Executive Officer Martin Zielke said in one of the internal memos. “This will also affect the portfolios of the members of the management board.”

A spokeswoman for Commerzbank declined to comment.

Around one in five of Commerzbank’s more than 40,000 employees is based at the headquarters. The reorganization follows a smaller pilot program involving around 1,000 employees at the bank’s digital campus. The reorganization won’t result in any additional job cuts beyond those already announced, the bank said.

The introduction of the clusters will be gradual. The first clusters were set up in May and several more started at the beginning of July. The final set-up hasn’t been decided and will be discussed with the bank’s workers’ councils, with the aim to conclude those negotiations by March.

