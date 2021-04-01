(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG’s supervisory board is set to lose three more members after two resignations in March, further deepening a leadership crisis at the German lender.

Victoria Ossadnik, Rainer Hillebrand and Tobias Guldimann have decided to leave Commerzbank’s top governance body, people familiar with the matter said. The lender has already identified candidates to replace them and might make an announcement about the changes as early as Thursday, they said. All asked not to be identified discussing the information.

A representative for Commerzbank declined to comment. Ossadnik, Hillebrand and Guldimann didn’t immediately reply to WhatsApp or LinkedIn messages seeking comment. Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported the departures late Wednesday.

The unprofitable German bank, already dealing with a major restructuring program, is trying to move on from its latest boardroom crisis. Hans-Joerg Vetter resigned as chairman in March for health reasons and the potential candidate to replace him, Andreas Schmitz, abruptly stepped aside last week. That leaves Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof without the backing of a strong chairman while he seeks to execute an ambitious turnaround plan that Vetter helped develop.

Ossadnik and Hillebrand will leave the supervisory board over the body’s dealings with Schmitz, according to the FAZ report. Schmitz left last week after several supervisory board members raised questions about a probe by prosecutors against him, people familiar with the matter have said.

Guldimann is leaving after failing to become chairman last summer when Vetter was appointed, FAZ wrote.

Commerzbank on Sunday nominated a candidate for the chairman role, Helmut Gottschalk

