(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG nominated Helmut Gottschalk, the former supervisory board chairman of DZ Bank AG, as the new head of its supervisory board as it seeks to put a quick end to a leadership crisis.

Its supervisory board proposed the appointment of Gottschalk as a new member and intends to elect him chairman “immediately after his appointment by the Annual General Meeting,” the Frankfurt-based lender said in a statement late Sunday.

Previous chairman Hans-Joerg Vetter resigned earlier this month for health reasons and a second board member, Andreas Schmitz, stepped aside on Thursday after questions over a probe against him. That left Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof without the backing of a strong chairman while he seeks to execute on an ambitious turnaround plan that Vetter helped develop.

The firm postponed its annual general meeting originally scheduled for May 5 as a result.

“The Supervisory Board moved ahead quickly with the selection process for its new chairman,” it said in the statement. “The company also expects the Supervisory Board to find a swift solution for the remaining vacancy, so the AGM can be scheduled at short notice and shareholders can be invited accordingly.”

(Adds date of original AGM in fourth paragraph)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.