(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG’s long search for scale is finally starting to pay off, but is coming at a higher price than expected.

Germany’s second-largest listed lender registered its strongest revenue growth in at least 18 months although the pace of winning new customers slowed and its core capital level dropped surprisingly.

The bank also warned that operating costs would be slightly higher than originally planned this year.

“We have addressed fierce competition and margin pressure by successfully expanding our lending,” Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said in a statement. “In view of investment activities, regulatory contributions and project costs, we have slightly adjusted our cost target for the full year 2018 to 7.1 billion euros.”

The bank has been struggling to translate strong client growth into extra revenue, due to the low interest rate environment and stiff competition from other banks. The bank is spending heavily to hit a target of adding 2 million German retail customers in the four years through 2020.

Chief Executive Martin Zielke has vowed to lift revenue to at least 9.8 billion euros, the level at which it was in 2015, the year before he announced his restructuring plan. Revenue has fallen for the past two years, and M.M. Warburg analyst Andreas Plaesier wrote in a note last week that he expects the bank to miss its target.

Commerzbank’s profitability will rise “only gradually” due to “continued challenges” to the bank’s two core segments -- retail and corporate banking, Moody’s Investors Service said last week. Despite that, Moody’s raised Commerzbank’s issuer rating to A1 from Baa1.

The lender’s share price has fallen more than 28 percent this year, making the stock one of the worst performers in the European financial sector, and its price-to-book ratio of just 0.4 puts it near the bottom of its peer group as well.

