(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG reported a surprise jump in third-quarter profit as Chief Executive Officer Martin Zielke’s strategy of aggressive client acquisitions boosted income from lending.

The increase was driven by a 69% in operating profit at the retail unit. Net income rose 35% to 294 million euros ($326 million), Commerzbank said Monday. That compares with 248 million euros in a survey of analysts conducted by the bank.

Shares of Commerzbank rose 3.2% at 5:16 p.m. in Frankfurt, paring losses this year to 2.5%.

The announcement comes just a month after Zielke unveiled a new strategy centered on more cost cuts and selling Commerzbank’s Polish subsidiary. The plan was dismissed as insufficient by some analysts and the lender’s top shareholders have privately expressed dissatisfaction too, people familiar with the matter have said.

The preliminary figures also suggest, however, that the bank’s corporate clients segment continues to be a headache as the unit’s third-quarter operating profit fell 17%.

Commerzbank is set to publish full third quarter earnings on November 7.

