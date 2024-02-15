(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG predicted another increase in profit after posting its best year since at least the financial crisis, as rising fee income helps offset some of the headwinds from falling interest rates.

The German lender plans to increase net commission income by 4% in 2024, while provisions for legal issues at its Polish unit are expected to decline. Net interest income is expected to fall less than previously expected, Commerzbank said in a statement Thursday.

The lender announced a dividend of around 35 cents a share for last year, bringing payouts to €1 billion. Net income of €395 million ($424 million) in the fourth quarter beat analysts’ estimate for a profit of €330 million.

Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof has been riding the wave of higher interest rates that have buoyed much of European banking for the past two years, allowing him to report rising profits and bigger investor payouts. He’s now trying to strengthen the fee-generating parts of the bank as the effect has peaked, for example by agreeing to buy German asset manager Aquila Capital last month.

“We had an excellent year,” Chief Financial Officer Bettina Orlopp said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “This strength we take into 2024.”

Commerzbank has no exposure to US commercial real estate, Orlopp also said, after rivals such as Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG saw their shares and bonds slump because of concern about their loans to American borrowers.

“We had really our lessons learned from the financial crisis,” the CFO said, adding that almost all of the €9 billion in commercial real estate exposure at the lender is to clients in its home market. It’s “very much linked to our private clients and corporate clients base.”

Shares of Commerzbank rose as much as 3.5% in Frankfurt trading.

Net income last year increased 55% to €2.2 billion, the highest since Commerzbank acquired Dresdner Bank in 2008, near the peak of the financial crisis. The combined firm was bailed out shortly after the deal and the government still holds a stake of more than 15%.

Commerzbank said it expects net interest income to decline to €7.9 billion this year and to drop further in 2025, as interest rates fall while it has to pay more on deposits. It previously guided for €7.6 billion this year.

Commissions fell slightly in the fourth quarter and remain a much smaller contributor to revenue than lending income. That suggests Knof is counting on other factors to help lift profit this year, including lower provisions for legal risks at its Polish unit mBank.

Commerzbank last year set aside €1.1 billion for those, including €340 million in the fourth quarter. A lower amount this year would provide an immediate boost to the bottom line.

Commerzbank previously said it expects fee and commission income to grow by almost 20% over the next three years. Further bolt-on acquisitions in asset management are part of that plan. The Aquila deal came just months after Commerzbank spun out a small, quantitative asset management firm under the name Yellowfin in which it retained a 75% stake.

