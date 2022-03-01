(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG raised its profitability target and the amount of money it vowed to pay out to shareholders at its turnaround plan moves ahead of initial expectations.

The German lender now says it’s targeting a “more than 7%” return on tangible equity in 2024, up from “about” that amount previously, according to a statement on Tuesday. It also said the potential payout to investors is 3 billion euros to 5 billion euros, compared with the “up to” 3 billion euros promised last year.

“The good progress of our transformation and our strong customer business provide us with a tailwind,” Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof said in the release. “In view of the positive expectations for the coming years, we aim to return more capital to our shareholders than previously planned.”

Knof last year unveiled an ambitious cost-cutting program that’s set to run until the end of 2024. The first year went better than initially planned amid soaring income at its online broker and falling credit provisions, leading Knof to set a healthy profit forecast for this year along with a promise to pay out 30% of that to shareholders.

However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has now cast uncertainty over the European banking sector as it digests the impact of sanctions and higher energy prices. Commerzbank has said it’s exposure to Russia and Ukraine is “manageable.”

