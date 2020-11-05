(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG reported a bigger-than-expected decline in revenue and warned that the outlook for bad loans could still worsen depending on how the pandemic develops, breaking from peers who have so far taken an optimistic view.

Group revenue fell 6.8% in the third quarter to 2.03 billion euros, slightly below the 2.06 billion-euro estimate in a Bloomberg survey. The bank set aside 272 million euros for potential bad loans, slightly less than expected, while lifting its forecast for a key measure of capital strength.

“The rapidly evolving nature of the coronavirus pandemic means that the form and impact of the response measures” will need “to be monitored very closely over the coming days and weeks,” Commerzbank said Thursday. “This may in turn lead to corresponding reassessments of individual earnings forecasts.”

Germany’s second-largest listed lender has been struggling to grow since Chief Executive Officer Martin Zielke took over in 2016 with a plan to cut back volatile investment banking and focus on the business of lending. The strategy backfired when expectations for higher interest rates failed to materialize, and it left the firm without a sizable trading operation that supported rivals such as Deutsche Bank AG during the pandemic.

Key figures from Commerzbank’s third quarter:

A new turnaround plan unveiled by Zielke a little over a year ago prompted an investor backlash that ultimately led to his resignation in July. Supervisory Board Chairman Hans-Joerg Vetter has since tapped a Deutsche Bank executive, Manfred Knof, to assume the CEO role. Knof will join Commerzbank at the beginning of next year and he will then unveil a new restructuring plan.

While Knof will have the final say over a new strategy that Commerzbank has been working on, preliminary versions were going to seek drastic cost cuts to boost profitability. The lender may end up eliminating as much as a quarter of the workforce, Bloomberg has reported.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.