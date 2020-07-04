(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG’s corporate clients chief Roland Boekhout is emerging as the lead candidate to replace outgoing Chief Executive Officer Martin Zielke after a shareholder revolt toppled the German lender’s top leadership.

In addition to Boekhout, the bank is also vetting finance chief Bettina Orlopp for the job, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The lender’s supervisory board may decide on a candidate at its next meeting as early as Wednesday, although it could also choose to postpone a vote and instead seek to line up additional external candidates, one of the people said.

A spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment on Saturday. She also declined to comment on behalf of Boekhout and Orlopp.

Zielke offered his resignation to the supervisory board on Friday evening as he took responsibility for a slump in the lender’s share price, which has fallen about 25% this year. The move followed a bruising activist campaign by the bank’s second-largest shareholder, Cerberus Capital Management, and private expressions of dissatisfaction by the German government, the bank’s biggest shareholder.

Zielke’s job isn’t the only one that needs to be filled. Supervisory Board Chairman Stefan Schmittmann said he would step down next month. Nicholas Teller could be a potential choice to take over at least on a temporary basis, the people said. Deputy Chairman Uwe Tschaege, who’s a labor representative, will automatically assume the chairman position if no one has been chosen by the time Schmittmann departs.

Boekhout currently has the best chance of getting the CEO job because he only joined Commerzbank at the beginning of this year, and therefore is seen as having more of an outside perspective, the people said. While 50-year-old Orlopp joined in 2014, the remaining management board members have been with the lender for more than a decade.

The bank’s leadership is leaning toward a quick succession plan, which precludes external candidates, because it would avoid having to wait for a new chairman. Appointing an existing management board member as the next CEO would also make it easier for that person to take ownership of a major overhaul that’s being planned.

The German government and Cerberus want a CEO with a proven capability of implementing stringent cost cuts, because they see Zielke’s failure to do just that as his biggest deficiency, the people said. They also want a chairman who has a better grasp of digitalization than Schmittmann, they said.

Boekhout’s tenure at ING Groep NV’s German unit was widely seen as a success after he more than doubled pretax profit during his eight years in charge.

Orlopp is known for improving the bank’s control systems when she was head of compliance before taking on her new role earlier this year. She’s currently spearheading the bank’s cost-cutting program.

