(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG’s top employee representative on the lender’s supervisory board said he opposes a merger with Deutsche Bank AG, adding to opposition among labor leaders over a possible combination of the two financial institutions.

Commerzbank’s works council believes a deal with Deutsche Bank doesn’t make sense, Uwe Tschaege, deputy supervisory board chairman, said in an email on Thursday. Commerzbank hasn’t communicated on the issue with worker representatives, he said.

Germany’s largest listed lenders are edging closer to a merger as the two run out of time to show restructuring efforts are paying off, according to people familiar with the matter. Earlier this week, two labor leaders on Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board came out against a combination over concerns such a deal would lead to thousands of job cuts. As many as 30,000 positions could be at risk if a deal were agreed, according to people familiar.

Labor representatives aren’t the only critics of the plan and a deal would still have to convince regulators and shareholders who have questioned the rationale of a combination.

Employee representatives are powerful forces in German companies, generally making up half the seats on supervisory boards, which hire and fire senior executives and sign off on major strategy decisions.

