(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG said it’s facing various legal cases in Russia that have created a business risk.

The German bank, which operates in Russia via its Commerzbank (Eurasija) AO unit, highlighted a court ruling handed down in March that ordered the bank to pay damages. Commerzbank said it faces more cases in “similar matters.”

“The proceedings in Russia are subject to considerable uncertainties, and these could have a significant economic impact on the subsidiary and indirectly on Commerzbank,” the lender said in its quarterly report on Wednesday.

The comments show how Western banks still operating in Russia more than two years after the country invaded Ukraine, are struggling to navigate the fallout from international sanctions. Just last week, Raiffeisen Bank International of Austria scrapped a complex deal that would have enabled it to move profits out of Russia. The bank hadn’t been able to get regulators to back the plan.

Lenders that have seen their assets frozen in the country include JPMorgan Chase & Co., which is facing a lawsuit from VTB Bank PJSC. A Moscow court earlier this month seized shares of Commerzbank’s local unit, as well as cash on domestic bank accounts, according to Interfax.

Commerzbank Chief Financial Officer Bettina Orlopp spoke of a “very small amount” when asked about that ruling on a call with journalists on Wednesday. She said the bank is doing everything it can to protect itself against the legal case and similar ones if faces in the country.

The German lender’s net exposure to Russia fell to €171 million ($185 million) in the first quarter, down from €1.9 billion at the time of the invasion, according to an investor presentation on Wednesday. It also said it holds ruble deposits worth about €500 million at the Russian central bank.

“Export control requirements have become a focal point” in the sanctions regime that the US and the European Union have placed on Russia, Commerzbank said in the quarterly report. As a consequence, it has recently “enhanced screening routines, particularly in the trade finance business.”

