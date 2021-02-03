Commerzbank AG’s supervisory board backed the turnaround plan unveiled last week by Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof, setting the German lender up for deep cuts over the next four years.

“Our new strategy creates a strong foundation for a sustainably profitable and highly efficient Commerzbank,” Knof said in a statement Wednesday. “The planned reductions are certainly very painful. We will implement this program rigorously and consistently but also in a fair manner and with mutual respect.”

Commerzbank detailed some of the new strategy last week after a Bloomberg report about the plan. Developed by Knof and Supervisory Board Chairman Hans-Joerg Vetter, the program is designed to shed about a quarter of the workforce to boost return on tangible equity to about 7 per cent by 2024.

The bank had been working on a new strategy for more than a year, but a plan to present it in August fell apart when former CEO Martin Zielke and then-Chairman Stefan Schmittmann stepped down amid heavy criticism from investors. The supervisory board subsequently appointed Vetter as the new chairman, who in turn hired Knof to lead the next turnaround effort. Knof joined in January.

Commerzbank unveiled more details Wednesday, saying it will cut its foreign presence to fewer than 40 countries from about 50. It also published preliminary results for 2020, saying that goodwill impairments and restructuring costs will lead to an operating loss of 233 million euros (US$280 million) and a net loss of 2.9 billion euros.