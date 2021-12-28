(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG will set aside 610 million euros ($745 million) in the fourth quarter to cover restructuring costs after reaching an agreement with the works council on planned job cuts.

The headcount reductions are part of the lender’s cost-cutting effort announced last year and are expected to lead to the elimination of 2,300 position between 2021 and 2024, according to a statement from the bank on Monday.

The restructuring provisions will have “a correspondingly negative impact on the net result,” it said in the statement.

The German lender under Supervisory Board Chairman Hans-Joerg Vetter and incoming Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof is working on a more ambitious cost-cutting plan to replace the one from last year. About 10,000 jobs could be cut, Bloomberg News has reported.

Commerzbank has previously said it’s likely to post a loss this year as it’s facing higher risk provisions on the back of the pandemic as well as elevated restructuring costs.

