(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG won the right to a new hearing in a London lawsuit where an employee successfully claimed she faced sex and maternity discrimination.

Jagruti Rajput, a senior compliance officer at the bank’s London branch, last year won a court ruling that the bank had discriminated against her. A higher court has now ruled that the case can be re-heard before a fresh tribunal because of failings by the court that ruled in her favor.

A lawyer for the bank declined to comment on the decision, while an attorney for Rajput didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The lower court had found that bank decision makers “had acted on the basis of certain stereotypical assumptions about women and about women taking maternity leave,” judge Michael Soole said in his ruling. The bank and its witnesses should’ve been given an opportunity to respond to this suggestion, and the lower court’s failure to do this was unfair, he said.

Rajput claimed the bank discriminated against her by failing to fairly consider her for a promotion, and by taking advantage of her absence on maternity leave to pass “significant elements” of her role to a colleague, then diminishing her role when she returned.

