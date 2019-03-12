Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, with commodity-related listings leading the way .

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.57 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 16,136.81.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks opened mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began down 51.81 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 25,599.07. The S&P 500 opened 4.92 points higher, or 0.18 per cent, at 2,788.22. The Nasdaq Composite began up 15.78 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 7,573.84.