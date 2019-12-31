(Bloomberg) -- Commodities had another poor year in 2018, hurt by substantial losses in energy and base metals, and raw materials head into January burdened by concerns global economic growth is poised to slow.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index, a gauge of returns on 22 raw material futures, is heading for a 12 percent drop this year after hitting the lowest since April 2016 earlier this month. It’ll be the sixth annual fall in the past eight.

Raw materials have lost ground amid a flurry of signs the pace of expansion will slow next year, and as the U.S.-China trade war spurs uncertainty. That’s been a setback for bulls including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., who’ve made the case that commodities should do well as a late-cycle play, and as some of them are out of step with supportive fundamentals. Still, underscoring the risks ahead, data Monday showed manufacturing in China shrank this month.

Among 2018’s biggest losers, West Texas Intermediate crude slumped more than 20 percent amid concern there’s too much supply, while in metals, economic bellwether copper tumbled 18 percent on the Comex. The top gainer was natural gas even after the commodity took a massive hit this month.

“What is clear is that the global synchronized growth story that propelled risk assets higher has come to the end of its current run,” Singapore-based Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. said in an outlook. In China “a further growth deceleration remains on the cards.”

--With assistance from Ramsey Al-Rikabi and David Stringer.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jake Lloyd-Smith in Singapore at jlloydsmith@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Phoebe Sedgman at psedgman2@bloomberg.net, Jake Lloyd-Smith

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.