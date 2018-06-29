(Bloomberg) -- Commodities face a twin threat in the coming months, according to Morgan Stanley, which flagged burgeoning risks to consumption from any potential escalation in global trade tensions, especially for metals, as well as any slowdown in China.

“Escalating global trade tensions bring a risk of demand destruction across commodity markets as costs rise for end-users and access to materials is restricted,” the bank said in a quarterly note. “China’s buoyant mood is giving way to concerns around tightening credit and a slowing manufacturing sector.”

Raw materials have suffered this month as leaders of the largest resource-consuming economies count down toward the imposition of another round of trade sanctions, with China, Europe and Canada pushing back against initiatives from the U.S. While Morgan Stanley’s note said some of its 2018 price forecasts for metals had been raised, it remained cautious. Balancing its view, it was positive on oil, citing an outlook for a rally to $90 a barrel by 2020, and it also noted that rising production costs for mined metals offered support.

For a summary of global trade risks, click here.

“Risks to demand are building, hence our price deck remains characterized by weakening outlooks across most commodity markets into 2019,” the bank said in the June 28 note. Amid the warnings, copper was listed as the top pick after palladium, with a neutral rating. It was bearish on steel, nickel and coal.

