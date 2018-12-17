(Bloomberg) -- Commodities are facing a tough end to a poor year, with a gauge of returns on raw materials nearing an 18-month low. The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell on Monday to head for the worst close since June 2017. Over the past month, crude oil has slumped even as OPEC producers and allies agreed to reduce supply, and there have been fresh declines in metals including copper.

