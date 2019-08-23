(Bloomberg) -- Commodities tumbled with other risk assets across the globe after China said it would impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, escalating a trade war between the world’s biggest economies.

Soybeans, which will see a 5% levy applied starting Sept. 1 on top of an existing 25% tariff, fell almost 1% in Chicago, erasing an earlier gain of as much as 0.4%. China will also apply a similar levy to U.S. oil for the first time, a decision that sent crude futures in New York sliding as much as 3.5%.

Copper slumped in London as fears rose that the escalation in the the tit-for-tat tariff war will wreck demand for raw materials. Spot gold rose 0.4% as investors sought havens. The Bloomberg Commodity Index, which measures returns from a slew of raw materials, fell 0.9% at 8:39 a.m. New York time on Thursday.

China’s announcement saying it would impose retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of American goods in two batches, on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, is the latest salvo in a long-running trade war between Beijing and Washington. Tensions escalated this month after the U.S. said it will increase tariffs on some Chinese goods starting Sept. 1, although U.S. President Donald Trump has already delayed some of that increase amid economic turbulence.

The U.S. threat prompted the Asian nation to halt purchases of agricultural goods and let the yuan weaken. The Trump administration responded by labeling China a currency manipulator. Trade negotiators from both sides plan to meet for face-to-face talks in Washington in September. The Asian nation’s freeze in agricultural purchases means a higher levy on U.S. soy products will likely have little to no impact on trade flows.

