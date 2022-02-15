(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

Glencore Plc: High commodities prices sent the industry giant’s earnings to record levels last year, allowing them to return a further four billion dollars to shareholders.

The company has also set aside 1.5 billion dollars for the costs of resolving a number of investigations involving U.S. and Brazilian authorities

Kerry Group Plc: The food company has bought the majority of c-LEcta GmbH, a German biotechnology company that creates high-value targeted enzymes and ingredients, for 137 million euros.

That follows the purchase of another enzyme manufacturer based in Mexico last year for 62 million euros

John Menzies Plc: The aviation ground services provider said a Kuwaiti company’s proposed offer for the company doesn’t take into consideration the management’s latest actions, nor the prospect of the industry returning to normal.

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C. made a 469 million-pound proposal for the company last week, which was swiftly rejected, but says it is yet to see a reason to increase its bid

Outside The City

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet the Russian president today, as U.S. warnings of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine reach their most urgent level yet. Moscow has repeatedly denied it plans to attack Ukraine, but Western countries say Russia has built up a military presence close to the border. Today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.

In Case You Missed It

Living standards in the U.K. fell by the fastest rate in almost eight years in December, according to jobs data released this morning. That squeeze is only due to tighten as energy bills increase in April, and when tube and bus fares rise in the capital in March.

Looking Ahead

Highly anticipated inflation data for January is expected tomorrow morning, crossing screens just after 7 a.m.. Later this week, banks Standard Chartered Plc and NatWest Group Plc will report results.

