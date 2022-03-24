(Bloomberg) -- Banco de Sabadell SA is pulling out of a credit facility for Trafigura Group, highlighting the growing nervousness about the commodity trading sector as soaring prices create a liquidity squeeze.

While the Spanish bank is just one out of more than 100 institutions that fund Trafigura and is not a major lender to the trading house, its move comes at an awkward time. Trafigura -- in common with the rest of its industry -- has been rushing in recent weeks to secure additional financing, as high prices increase the cost of shipping commodities around the world and lead to large margin calls for traders.

Sabadell has given a “declining lender notice” under Trafigura’s North America energy borrowing facility, according to a note sent by the trading house to its lenders that was seen by Bloomberg, meaning that it will not participate in further requests for financing under that facility. Sabadell has a 0.9% participation in the facility, the note showed.

An email from a Sabadell banker to executives at Trafigura, seen by Bloomberg, said that the Spanish lender had decided to exit the business of lending to commodity traders.

“Unfortunately I have been told an hour ago that the decision has been made very suddenly by the Executive Committee of the bank to exit the commodity trader sector,” Ross Robinson, a Sabadell banker in London, said in the email, dated March 22.

A spokesman for Sabadell confirmed that the bank was reviewing its exposure to Trafigura, but denied that it was exiting the commodity trading sector.

“We are not thinking about to leave the commodity trading sector. It’s specifically a decision about our financial strategy related to this company,” the spokesman said. Sabadell’s exposure to Trafigura is about 150 million euros ($165 million), he added. He declined to comment on the contents of Robinson’s email.

Robinson, contacted by phone, declined to comment on the email. A Trafigura spokesperson declined to comment.

Credit Facilities

Sabadell isn’t a leading player in commodity trade finance, but is one of dozens of mid-ranking lenders that regularly participate in syndicated financing deals. Traders like Trafigura fund much of their activities using credit facilities with groups of banks, under which the traders can borrow money up to a set limit as and when they need it. The company had $66 billion in credit lines from 140 banks, it said in its most recent annual report in December.

Trafigura said in its note to lenders that it “has successfully increased its available sources of liquidity during a high and volatile commodity-price environment, primarily through exceptional support of its banks.”

On Wednesday, the trading house announced that it had closed a new $2.3 billion facility, improving its ability to manage the “unprecedented market conditions.” Trafigura has also in recent weeks stepped up efforts to seek non-bank funding, Bloomberg reported last week. It held talks with Blackstone Inc. for an investment of around $2 billion to $3 billion in preference shares or a similar hybrid instrument, but those talks ended without a deal.

Traders rely on bank credit to finance the cargoes of commodities they ship around the world. An association of European energy traders has been lobbying for urgent funding from central banks and governments as rocketing commodity prices expose the industry to margin calls -- demands to deposit additional funds with brokers and exchanges to cover part of the value of commodities contracts. Trafigura’s bonds have sold off since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the yield on its bond due in 2023 rising to more than 13% last week, before falling back to about 7.6% on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

