Russia's attack on Ukraine is ripping through global commodity markets: Oil passed $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, European gas jumped, aluminum hit an all-time high and milling wheat traded in Paris reached a record.

The wild price moves were swift and dramatic. The world has seen oil shocks before — Iraq's invasion of Kuwait, for example — but no international crisis in recent memory has simultaneously hit all the world's raw-materials markets so hard, so fast. Most commodities were already in short supply, and the Russia-Ukraine crisis threatens to exacerbate the deficits that have roiled global supply chains, leaving the world without enough energy, metals and grains.

Russia is central to global production of oil and natural gas, along with many industrial metals and food crops. Ukraine is also a major player, carrying much of Russia's oil and gas exports through its pipeline networks and exporting huge volumes of wheat and corn.

Already grappling with the highest inflation in decades, the world's major economies are now facing a commodities shock that will mean even faster increases in the cost of living for billions of consumers. The price spikes also threaten to choke off economic growth. Some analysts have even raised the specter of stagflation, marked by a period of low or stagnant growth and high inflation — a situation not seen in most major economies since the oil shock of the 1970s. High commodity prices can complicate the political response to the crisis for Europe and the U.S., as moves against Russia could create economic pain at home.

For the last two decades, geopolitical tensions “ have been at a time of commodity abundance,” Erik Knutzen, chief investment officer of multi-asset class at Neuberger Berman, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. The current situation “makes growth more challenging, particularly in Europe. It also amplifies the inflation side, which is different this time compared with other risk-off environments,” he said.

With inflation already at the highest in nearly 40 years in the U.S. and at a record in Europe, consumers can ill-afford another steep hike to the cost of food, transport and consumer goods.

“We’re now getting to levels where there may be demand destruction,’’ Mike Wilson, chief equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “We already had a negative view on growth, and this is going to make things worse.’’

The severity of the commodity squeeze puts pressure on other suppliers to respond. But few can quickly increase production of metals and crops, or even speed up deliveries of natural gas and pump more crude. Of those who can, OPEC, and particularly Saudi Arabia, are likely to come under huge pressure to calm the global oil market by ramping up spare capacity. But such a decision will be complicated by the cartel’s new alliance for the past few years — with Russia.

Meanwhile, physical flows of commodities are already being interrupted. Oil traders are looking for alternative sources to Russian crude, according to one of the world’s largest tanker companies. Ukrainian sea ports and railways closed, throwing wheat and metals exports into chaos.

“Russia/Ukraine had been traded as primarily an inflationary impulse, but it is now transitioning to the realm of a material constraint on the global growth outlook,” Ian Lyngen of BMO Capital Markets said in a note. “An energy crisis is the most direct path to stagflation; and an unfortunately familiar one.”

Energy

Brent oil surged above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, and U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate briefly topped $100 a barrel before easing off of gains.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has spooked a market that was already under stress, as oil supplies around the world fail to keep pace with a vigorous recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic recedes. The OPEC+ coalition, led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, is struggling to restore production quickly enough, prompting some of the biggest market players to warn of higher prices.

European energy prices soared, with benchmark Dutch gas futures up more than 60%. German power for March jumped, while coal also surged. The continent depends on Russia for more than a third of its gas supplies, and about a third of those flows are shipped via Ukraine. Low inventories of the fuel last year sent prices to record levels, and volumes from Russia have been curbed since the second half 2021.

Crops

Benchmark wheat climbed to a nine-year high in Chicago on worries about potential supply disruptions in the Black Sea region. Milling wheat traded in Paris soared as much as 16% to a record, and oilseeds also bounded higher, heightening concerns of a further acceleration in global food inflation.

Ukraine and Russia account for more than a quarter of the global trade in wheat, about a fifth of corn sales and 80% of sunflower oil exports. Any restrictions could threaten a vital source of supply at a time when unfavorable weather and robust demand have already reduced crop stockpiles.

“We basically woke up to a completely different market,” said Jacqueline Holland, an analyst at Farm Futures. “There’s a lot of unknowns.”

Metals

Aluminum rallied to a record in London and nickel surged to the highest in more than a decade, pacing gains in industrial metals.

The price increases will heap fresh inflationary pressure on buyers who use aluminum in everything from cables to drinks cans. The threat of supply disruption will be particularly troubling for manufacturers in Europe who buy large volumes of specialist products using the metal that come from Russia.

Gold surged to the highest since September 2020 as investors turned to the haven asset. Bullion has risen in recent weeks as Moscow’s standoff with the West intensified, helping to offset other headwinds like the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy tightening that was expected to weigh on the metal.

