(Bloomberg) -- WE Soda, one of the world’s largest producers of natural soda ash, is evaluating options including a London initial public offering that could take place as soon as this year, people familiar with the matter said.

The company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on the potential listing, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

WE Soda has benefited from a boom in commodity prices in recent months and is expected to join the ranks of FTSE 100 firms if it proceeds with the listing, the people said. The company, which is controlled by Turkish industrial conglomerate Ciner Group, produces almost 5 million metric tons of natural soda ash and sodium bicarbonate annually, according to its website.

The IPO would mark the end of a drought of major listings on the U.K. bourse, with London set for its worst first quarter since 2009. The war in Ukraine and soaring inflation has stoked volatility, denting investor confidence. But while companies in markets including Italy and Norway have managed to pull off large listings, London has mostly been seeing delays.

Deliberations are still at an early stage, and WE Soda hasn’t made a final decision on whether to proceed, the people said. Representatives for WE Soda and the banks declined to comment.

WE Soda started its first production of soda ash in 2009 and now sells its products in 70 countries, its website shows. It’s led by Chief Executive Officer Alasdair Warren, who was previously Deutsche Bank AG’s head of corporate and investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

