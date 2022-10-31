(Bloomberg) -- Amoxicillin, an antibiotic commonly used to treat conditions like ear infections and strep throat in children, is in shortage in the US, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Four drugmakers that sell nearly all the amoxicillin in the US have limited supply of some doses of the liquid form of the medicine, which is largely used for kids, the FDA said Friday on its website.

The four suppliers -- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceutical Plc, Novartis AG’s Sandoz unit, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. -- sold 99.8% of all liquid amoxicillin prescriptions dispensed at US retail pharmacies so far this year, according to data from Symphony Health. Three of those top four said earlier this month that they were seeing supply constraints for certain formulations of the drug. Authorities in Australia and Canada are also reporting shortages of the medicine.

“We are currently confronted with a considerable increase in antibiotics demand, which is leading to a tight supply situation,” Sandoz spokesperson Leslie Pott said last week. Some of the increase in demand was due to a competitor running out of the medicine, and it’s also taking Sandoz longer to get certain parts of the medicines packages, like boxes and foils, which limits ability to quickly increase production, Pott said then.

The FDA website does not say when supply of the drug will return to normal levels. Several companies are seeing an increase in demand for the treatment, according to the FDA. It isn’t clear whether that’s coming from more sick patients or whether certain companies are having trouble producing the drug, putting strain on other suppliers.

(Updates with global context and Sandoz comments from fourth paragraph.)

