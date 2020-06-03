(Bloomberg) -- Scientists in London are testing whether a common painkiller can help patients with Covid-19 avoid potentially lethal respiratory failure and the need for mechanical ventilators.

The study uses a type of ibuprofen called Flarin that’s available in the U.K. and formulated differently than the standard version to protect the stomach. The study is being run by Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, King’s College London and SEEK, a proprietary drug-research firm.

“As a new illness, there are limited treatment options for patients with Covid-19,” said Richard Beale, a professor of intensive care medicine at the NHS trust. “The clinical trial will assess whether this unique formulation of an established drug benefits patients.”

A successful test would mark a turnaround in attitudes toward the drug during the pandemic.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said in March that patients with Covid-19 should avoid anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen because it might aggravate their infections. Europe’s top medicines regulator said shortly afterward that there’s no solid evidence that ibuprofen makes the virus worse.

Laboratory studies by SEEK have indicated that Flarin, sold by London-based Infirst Ltd., may be more effective than standard ibuprofen in helping Covid-19 patients avoid respiratory distress. The trial will be randomized, with half of patients receiving standard care alone and the other half receiving the drug additionally.

