(Bloomberg) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia is joining the green repo party, striking a A$50 million ($35.9 million) deal with Chicago-based wealth manager Northern Trust Corp. as it inches toward a sustainable lending target of A$70 billion by 2030.

The transaction, although small, is “another building block in CBA being able to fund a green balance sheet,” Chris McLachlan, acting executive general manager for global markets said in an interview. “Sustainability and ESG come up in every client conversation we have and this type of innovation is about helping to facilitate the transition.”

Cash raised through the repurchase agreement will help fund the Sydney-based bank’s A$6.4 billion portfolio of green loans. Under the deal, CBA and Northern Trust agreed to exchange general collateral for cash, and then reverse the flows later at an agreed price.

The global market for ESG-related products hit $35 trillion last year, and McLachlan predicts that green repurchase agreements could snare a 1% share of the $14.3 trillion market for these short-term loans.

While Deutsche Bank AG and BNP Paribas SA have completed green repo deals this year, McLachlan said CBA’s instrument is the world’s first certified green repurchase agreement. Australia’s biggest bank worked for six months with the not-for-profit Climate Bonds Initiative to receive certification, he said.

However, global regulators have yet to detail parameters for the complex ESG instruments, with the European Repo and Collateral Council consulting market participants on how best to define a sustainable repo deal. CBA is joining the consultation process and said its version of the product is under consideration by the International Capital Markets Association.

