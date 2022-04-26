(Bloomberg) -- Paul O’Malley has been appointed chairman of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the nation’s largest lender, replacing Catherine Livingstone who will retire from the board in August.

O’Malley will assume the role from Aug. 10, the bank said in a statement Wednesday. Livingstone has been chair since January 2017.

Livingstone retires following a turnaround at the bank after an inquiry into misconduct in the financial services industry unearthed a multitude of wrongdoings, including systemic breaches of anti-money laundering laws. The bank’s now battling intense competitive pressure for mortgages amid expectations of a slowing housing market and rising interest rates.

“I am absolutely committed to helping CBA build on the strong progress achieved over recent years under Catherine’s leadership and continuing to deliver rewarding outcomes for all our stakeholders,” O’Malley said in the statement.

O’Malley, a former managing director of BlueScope Steel Ltd., has been a board member since 2019 and is currently the chair of Commonwealth Bank’s remuneration committee and is on the board of Coles Group Ltd.

