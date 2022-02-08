(Bloomberg) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s first-half profit topped estimates and said it will buyback up to A$2 billion ($1.4 billion) of its stock as the nation’s largest lender continued to benefit from a recovery in the country’s economy.

Cash profit from continuing operations climbed 23% to A$4.75 billion in the six months ended Dec. 31, the Sydney-based bank said in a statement Wednesday. That beat the average analyst estimate for A$4.51 billion.

The results come at a time of intense competitive pressure among Australian lenders for mortgages, with many borrowers locked in on less profitable fixed rates. Still, the bank is reaping rewards from an economic recovery that has helped Australian households sustain the nation’s long-running housing boom.

“We expect the Australian economy to have a strong year in 2022 despite early challenges from the omicron strain of Covid-19,” Commonwealth Bank Chief Executive Officer Matt Comyn said in the statement.

The firm’s net interest margin was down 14 basis points to 1.92%, driven in part by homeowners switching to fixed-rate loans and competition in that sector. Rivals Westpac Banking Corp. and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. also this month cited pressure on that metric.

(Adds detail from fourth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.