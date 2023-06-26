(Bloomberg) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia said some customers are experiencing difficulties accessing services digitally.

Call centers and branches for Australia’s biggest bank are being inundated with high volumes of customer inquiries because of the issues and the bank has told customers to expect longer than usual wait times.

“We are urgently working to resolve these issues,” the bank said in a statement on its website.

About 4,000 people reported problems with the service on Monday, according to tracking site Downdetector.

