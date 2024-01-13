(Bloomberg) -- China’s ruling Communist Party is reining in internet discussion about Taiwan’s election, a sign of the autocratic government’s displeasure with the democratic exercise.

A hashtag about the pivotal vote was trending on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Saturday morning, as polls opened. By midday, searches for “Taiwan election” yielded a noticed reading: “According to relevant laws, regulations and policies, the content of this topic is not displayed.”

Some content about the election was still available on the site early in the afternoon, although many posts appeared to come from verified, state-affiliated accounts.

Taiwan’s presidential election is being closely watched around the world, and stands in stark contrast to China’s one-party system. Chinese lawmakers handed Xi Jinping a precedent-defying third presidential term last year, voting 2,952 to zero in his favor.

Read more: Taiwan’s Raucous Democracy Is Another Challenge to Xi’s Ambition

Taiwan, the self-ruled island that China claims as its own, wasn’t mentioned on the homepages of prominent Chinese state media websites on Saturday, including the People’s Daily, the ruling party’s mouthpiece, and the Global Times.

The Chinese government has been vocal about its claims over Taiwan in recent days, with its diplomats and officials making statements. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning made her nation’s position clear at a regular briefing in Beijing.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,” she said. “Elections in the Taiwan region are China’s internal affairs. Questions on those elections are not related to China’s foreign affairs.”

--With assistance from Emma Dong, Miaojung Lin and Jing Li.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.