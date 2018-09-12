(Bloomberg) -- Comoros asked Tanzania to extradite a former vice president wanted for questioning over an alleged coup plot, the Indian Ocean archipelago’s state prosecutor said.

Djaffar Ahmed Said Hassani fled to Tanzania earlier this month fearing arrest over the conspiracy, Mohamed Abdou told reporters Wednesday in the capital, Moroni. Immigration officers who helped Hassani leave the country have been questioned by the authorities, he said.

“By fleeing earlier this month, former Vice President Djaffar Ahmed Said Hassani knew that he was about to arrested in the case of the foiled coup,” Abdou said. The attorney general has sent an extradition request to Tanzania, he said.

Comoros issued an international arrest warrant on Sunday for Hassani, who opposed a July referendum that extended presidential term limits and abolished a system of rotating power between the nation’s three main islands. The opposition says the plebiscite was illegal, because President Azali Assoumani suspended the Constitutional Court before the vote was held.

Abdou also confirmed that the authorities have arrested Colonel Ibrahim Salim, the deputy chief of staff of Comoros’ military, over the same foiled coup plot.

