(Bloomberg) -- The Indian Ocean archipelago of Comoros began its first round of presidential elections, with former leader Azali Assoumani’s campaign predicting victory.

About 309,000 voters will choose their next president from a list of 13 candidates to govern the nation for the next five years. Any candidate winning more than half the votes in the first round will be the de facto leader. Elections started at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

“Azali would win it in the first round,” Assoumani’s campaign director, Houmed Msaidie, said on March 22 at a public gathering in the capital Moroni. Assoumani, who stepped down as president to take part in the election, hinted on March 18 at the same outcome.

Comoros, one of the world’s biggest producers of ylang ylang -- an essence used in perfumes -- posted average economic growth of 2.4 percent under Assoumani’s leadership, according to International Monetary Fund data. If elected in the current polls, he promises to boost the growth rate to 4 percent through investment in agriculture and tourism.

The 60-year-old earlier won a disputed referendum allowing him to change the constitution, extending presidential term limits and modifying the system of rotating power among the archipelago’s three main islands to 10 years instead of five.

