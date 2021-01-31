(Bloomberg) -- International companies operating in Asia are considering leaving Hong Kong out of legal contracts amid concerns about China’s growing control, the Financial Times reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

Lawyers in the region have received a surge of queries from clients about excluding Hong Kong from governing law and arbitration clauses when conducting business there or entering into joint ventures, the newspaper said. Such clauses determine the national laws that apply to companies’ agreements. The clients are mostly based in the U.S. and Japan.

