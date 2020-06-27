(Bloomberg) -- A growing number of companies have pledged to suspend advertising on Facebook Inc. after critics accused the social network of inadequately policing hateful and misleading content on its platform.

Here’s a list of those that have appeared in news reports so far saying they will join the boycott. Many of these companies control multiple brands that advertise on social media.

  • Unilever Plc
  • Coca-Cola Co.
  • Honda Motor Co.
  • Hershey Co.
  • Diageo Plc
  • PepsiCo
  • Verizon Communications Inc.
  • Levi Strauss & Co.
  • Diamond Foundry Inc.
  • Patagonia Inc.
  • Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc.
  • Viber
  • The North Face
  • REI
  • Upwork Inc.
  • Eileen Fisher Inc.

