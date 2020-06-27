(Bloomberg) -- A growing number of companies have pledged to suspend advertising on Facebook Inc. after critics accused the social network of inadequately policing hateful and misleading content on its platform.

Here’s a list of those that have appeared in news reports so far saying they will join the boycott. Many of these companies control multiple brands that advertise on social media.

Unilever Plc

Coca-Cola Co.

Honda Motor Co.

Hershey Co.

Diageo Plc

PepsiCo

Verizon Communications Inc.

Levi Strauss & Co.

Diamond Foundry Inc.

Patagonia Inc.

Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc.

Viber

The North Face

REI

Upwork Inc.

Eileen Fisher Inc.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.