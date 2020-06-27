17h ago
Companies Pile Into Facebook Boycott Over Content Policy
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A growing number of companies have pledged to suspend advertising on Facebook Inc. after critics accused the social network of inadequately policing hateful and misleading content on its platform.
Here’s a list of those that have appeared in news reports so far saying they will join the boycott. Many of these companies control multiple brands that advertise on social media.
- Unilever Plc
- Coca-Cola Co.
- Honda Motor Co.
- Hershey Co.
- Diageo Plc
- PepsiCo
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Levi Strauss & Co.
- Diamond Foundry Inc.
- Patagonia Inc.
- Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc.
- Viber
- The North Face
- REI
- Upwork Inc.
- Eileen Fisher Inc.
