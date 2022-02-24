(Bloomberg) -- With war underway in Ukraine, many companies are scrambling to protect their workers and operations in the region. Here’s a short list of multinational corporations that have been affected by the crisis and their responses.

AB InBev Efes, a joint venture between Anheuser-Busch InBev NV and Turkey’s Anadolu Efes, has 3,000 staff in the Ukraine and has halted sales and production.

Coca-Cola HBC, a bottler based in Switzerland, has shut down operations in the Ukraine and has sent staff home. “We have enacted our contingency plans that include stopping production in the Ukraine, closing our plant and asking colleagues in the country to remain at home and follow local guidance,” a Coca-Cola HBC spokesperson told Bloomberg. “We will keep this under review over the coming days.”

Carlsberg, the Danish beermaker with 1,300 workers in Ukraine, has halted operations at two of its three Ukrainian breweries and has sent workers home.

Mondelez International, the Chicago-based maker of Chips Ahoy and other snacks, is preparing to take action with more than 4,300 employees across Eastern Europe, according to Reuters, which cited Chief Executive Officer Dirk Van de Put. He said Mondelez will close plants in both countries if it gets too dangerous, Reuters reported.

Nestle, the world’s largest food company, has 5,000 workers in Ukraine. It is temporarily closing three factories in the region.

Philip Morris International Inc., which sells the Marlboro brand outside of the U.S., is “monitoring the situation closely,” according to a company spokesperson. In 2021, Russia and Ukraine accounted for around 8% of total net revenues.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., which owns the Burger King brand, said in a filing on Wednesday that the conflict could hurt economic conditions and demand for dining out, while sanctions could “adversely affect us and our franchisee’s restaurants located in Russia and Eastern Europe.”

