(Bloomberg) -- Blue-chip corporates are seizing one of the last windows of opportunity this year to raise fresh capital in US bond markets, resigning themselves to tougher financing conditions as the cheap-money era fades into history.

Companies unleashed a wave of high-grade bond sales this week, with the $22.5 billion raised on Monday alone beating out forecasts calling for $15 billion to $20 billion of issuance for the entire week. That helped push October sales to $81.75 billion, just short of estimates of about $85 billion. Activity was muted on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve held interest rates at a 22-year high for a second straight meeting.

While high-grade borrowers can afford to be patient as their fundamentals are in good shape and their maturity towers manageable, a string of upcoming events means they have limited opportunities to sell debt, according to Meghan Graper, Barclays’ global co-head of debt capital markets. These include data releases — inflation data due mid-November and the Fed’s December interest-rate decision — as well as the US holiday season, she said.

“Efficient primary market windows are narrowing,” Graper noted. “Expect heavily concentrated windows of supply as issuers emerge from earnings blackouts.”

This means even issuers that had been waiting out the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate hikes are also coming to grips with the difficult funding environment.

Specifically, they’re discerning that high-grade corporate bond yields have climbed back up to pre-financial crisis levels, when many investment-grade credits offered returns above 6%, said Chris Forshner, head of high-grade finance for BNP Paribas in the Americas.

“This is an old normal in my mind and one that is set to persist for quite some time,” he said.

In early October, the average US investment-grade yield-to-worst surpassed last year’s high of 6.13%, scraping levels last seen in 2009. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said additional evidence of labor market strength and above-trend economic growth could warrant “further tightening” of monetary policy. That in turn could push yields higher.

“There’s a growing acceptance of the magnitude of the unknown, as much as there is a growing acknowledgment that higher rates are not a temporary phenomenon,” said Moshe Tomkiewicz, head of investment-grade debt capital markets at Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s Americas arm.

November is expected to be fairly busy for issuance, with Wall Street banks — including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Barclays Plc, Morgan Stanley and BNP Paribas SA — forecasting between $80 billion and $100 billion of US high-grade sales. That’s an uptick from the roughly $80 billion seen in October.

The month’s volume was about $40 billion below the typical pace for October — the same lag seen during the US regional banking turmoil in March, Bank of America Corp. estimates show. That gap is expected to narrow to $20 billion in November, strategists led by Yuri Seliger wrote in a note.

The slower pace of issuance came as companies entered earnings-blackout periods, geopolitical tensions intensified around the Israel-Hamas conflict, and concerns about persistent inflation shook the rates market with 10- and 30-year US Treasury bond yields crossing above 5% for the first time in 16 years, before retreating.

“Non-financial issuers are generally more rate sensitive as opposed to spread sensitive and obviously with a run up in yields, financing costs are just simply expensive,” said Jonny Fine, head of investment-grade debt syndicate at Goldman Sachs.

Average US investment-grade spreads stood at 129 basis points over Treasuries on Tuesday, having widened nearly 20 basis points from this year’s low of 112 basis points at the end of July.

Issuance Drivers

Uncertainty about the direction of yields is abating for now, which is expected to prop up November sales activity, according to the BofA strategists. A potential deal backlog after October’s slowdown could also support November sales, they added. The strategists forecast $80 billion to $90 billion of issuance for the month — higher than October but still below the $108 billion average for the month of November.

Morgan Stanley also expects around $85 billion of US high-grade bond sales this month, with year-end volume probably marginally lower than in 2022. The lender’s co-head of global investment-grade syndicate, Teddy Hodgson, predicts that mostly issuers with defined use of proceeds — like funding an acquisition or refinancing — will tap the market, as opposed to opportunistic borrowers, as interest-rates stay elevated.

Over the next nine to 12 months, BNP Paribas forecasts about $150 billion of merger and acquisition-related financings.

Ultimately, rates staying higher for longer may draw issuers off the sidelines, according to Tammy Serbee, Morgan Stanley’s co-head of fixed-income capital markets in the Americas. “If there’s less conviction that we’re coming back down in rates, that could drive more supply in 2024,” she said.

Cautious Buyers

Still, many issuers are holding on to the belief that yields have run too far and too fast, BNP’s Forshner said. Investors have also grown cautious, scrutinizing offerings more than they would have in the past, while banks are spending more time and effort figuring out the right pricing for new deals, he added.

“When money was nearly free as it was for the past 10-15 years, it was very easy to put up a deal on the screens and have it go with minimal concessions relative to the secondary market,” Forshner explained.

As such, companies avoiding higher coupons for an extended period of time may issue more shorter-dated bonds — a bet that’s been “favorable,” said Steven Boothe, head of global investment-grade fixed income at T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

“There’s just been very little issuance on the back end of the curve this year,” he said. “That has put a lot of tightening pressure on the 30-year part of the curve.”

